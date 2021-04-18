Cookery: Get the kids into the kitchen and whip up some yummy goodies

Let’s get the kids into the kitchen and whip up some easy yummy goodies that all the family will enjoy as an afternoon treat thanks to Siúcra and Lili Forberg.

No Bake Oat Bars

These No Bake Oat Bars use Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar which gives a sweet and rich flavour and can be customised with your favourite type of chocolate.

These bars are the perfect pick me up with a cup of tea!

Ingredients

Oat mix:

l 150g butter

l 100g or 1/2 cup peanut butter

l 100g or 1/2 cup Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar

l 1 tsp vanilla essence

l 230g or 2 1/2 cups oats

Crunchy Chocolate layer

l 180g or 1 cup milk chocolate chips

l 20g or 1/2 cup crisp rice cereal

Method:

1) Melt the butter, peanut butter, Siúcra Light Golden-Brown Sugar and vanilla extract together in a pot.

2) Stir in the oats and heat for around five minutes stirring regularly.

3) Press 1/2 the oat mix into a lined 9" square baking tray.

4) Melt the chocolate chips and mix the crisp rice cereal through the chocolate.

5) Spread the chocolate mix onto the oat mix.

6) Press the remaining oat mix on top of the chocolate layer.

7) Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours.

8) Drizzle some melted chocolate on top.

9) Let the mix come back to room temperature and cut into squares with a hot knife.

10) Store in an airtight container.

Confetti Pancakes

Next up are these colourful Confetti Pancakes which are super quick and easy to make from standard ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry.

Stacked up a mile high and served on a small cake stand, these gorgeous pancakes can even double as a breakfast birthday cake.

Ingredients

l 280g plain flour

l 40g Siúcra Caster Sugar

l 1½ tsp baking powder

l 1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

l 2 large eggs

l 500ml buttermillk

l 2 tsp vanilla extract

l 90g butter, melted, plus extra for cooking

To Serve:

l Freshly whipped cream

l Confetti/rainbow sprinkles

Method:

Sift the flour, sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, vanilla extract and butter.

Gradually stir in the dry ingredients until just combined.

Gently fold in the sprinkles.

Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium-high heat. When it is hot, add some butter. When the butter begins to foam, add small ladlefuls of the batter to the pan (add as many as can fit in the pan without touching).

Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles form in the centre of the pancakes and the edges are golden brown. Flip and cook for another minute until golden. Transfer to a plate and keep warm while you repeat with the rest of the batter.

Serve warm with whipped cream and extra sprinkles.