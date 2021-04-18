Check your tickets! €1 million Lotto win in Kildare last night

Kildare Lotto punters are being urged to check their tickets carefully after one lucky player scooped the top prize of €1,000,000 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw last night.

The winning store where the Quick Pick Lotto ticket was purchased will be announced in the coming days, said the National Lottery in a statement.

The Kildare ticket holder has become the second Lotto millionaire this week after a Kilkenny Lotto player won the €12.7 million jackpot in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers for last night’s (Saturday, April 17) Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 02, 06, 23, 25, 35, 39 and the bonus 01.

Lotto players in Co. Cork are also being urged to check their tickets today after a Rebel county ticket holder was just one number away from the €2 million jackpot on offer. The Cork Lotto player matched five numbers and the bonus to win €55,772 after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket in the Post Office on the Main Street in Macroom on Friday 16th April.

The winning numbers for last night’s Lotto draw were: 18, 21, 27, 29, 34, 47 and the bonus 46.

Both winners are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place. The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €2.5 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner in Co. Kildare has officially become the newest Lotto millionaire – and the second Lotto millionaire this week. We encourage all of our players in Co. Kildare to check their tickets carefully today as one person’s ticket is worth €1,000,000."