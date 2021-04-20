Two Kildare politicians declare election donations over €600

Two Kildare county councillors have declared they received a political donation worth over €600 last year.

The declarations, which cover January 1 to December 31, 2020, have been published online.

Under the Local Elections Act 1999, any councillor who received an individual donation of more than €600, or multiple donations from the same source amounting to €600 or more, are required to declare them.

Senator Mark Wall (Lab), who sat on the council until he became a senator in April 2020, declared he received a donation of €1,000 from a Labour party member on January 7, 2020.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle (FF) said she recieved a donation of €700 in February 2020 from her local cumann for general election expenses.

Although Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) did not receive any individual donation over €600, she did declare a number of smaller donations valued between €120 and €200.

She submitted 24 donations from friends, supporters and businesses from January to March 2020.

All the other councillors said they had no donations over the limit to declare,

Senator Wall, Cllr Suzanne Doyle and Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy all contested the General Election, which was held in February 2020.

Sen Wall ran for Labour, Cllr Doyle for Fianna Fail while Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy ran as an Independent.

None of them got elected to Dail Eireann on that occasion.