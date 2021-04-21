Kildare County Councillors' expenses for last year revealed

Kildare County Council has published the list of expenses claimed by councillors last year.

From January to September 2020 all councillors received €728 for sitting on an area committee and a members’ annual allowance of €12,641 , with the exception of Mark Leigh (Lab), who was co-opted onto the council for Mark Wall (Lab), and Noel Connolly (SF), who took Patricia Ryan’s (SF) seat. They were allocated a pro-rata sum but Cllr Leigh did not get any area committee allowance.

Vincent P. Martin (GP) and Mark Wall only received a portion of those sums before they were elected to the Seanad, and Patricia Ryan also did not benefit from the full amount because she was elected to the Dail.

Here is a run down of each councillor’s additional expenses:

Vera Louise Behan (FF) received annual expenses of €6,256 and a mobile allowance of €128. Anne Breen (Lab) had expenses totalling €3,979 and a mobile phone allowance of €219. Aoife Breslin (Lab) filed expenses of €5,383, a mobile allowance of €239, €4,370 for being chair of Special Protocol Committee (SPC), €2,897 for being chair of a municipal district committee, and €307 for being a member of outside bodies.

Fintan Brett (FG) had expenses of €3,979, a mobile phone allowance of €219, €117 for training and €2,259 for being chair of a municipal district committee. Bernard Caldwell (FF) had expenses of €5,182, €204 for training and €336 for being a member of outside bodies.

Allowances

Michael Coleman (FF) lodged expenses valued at €4,013 and an allowance of €6,349 for being chair of a municipal district committee.

Anne Connelly (FF) amounted expenses of €4,516 and €220 in mobile phone allowances. Noel Connolly (SF) had a total of €2,267 in expenses and €437 in vouched expenses.

Ide Cussan (SF) filed expenses of €4,313, mobile expenses of €219, €2,345 for being chair of a municipal district committee and €411 for being a member of outside bodies.

Suzanne Doyle (FF) had expenses of €4,580, mobile expenses of €219, €3,564 for SPC chair allowance, and €14,494 for the mayor’s allowance.

Kevin Duffy (FG) filed €5,012 in expenses, €128 in mobile phone allowances and €2,437 for being chair of a municipal district committee.

Tim Durkan (FG) had expenses of €4,647, and €1,494 for deputy mayor allowance. Angela Feeney (SD) filed expenses of €5,698, mobile expenses of €128 and €792 for membership of outside bodies.

Daragh Fitzpatrick (FF) had expenses of €3,979, Ciara Galvin (Lab) — €4,315, Peter Hamilton (GP) — €4,583, Noel Heavey (FF) — €3,981, Nuala Kileen (SD) — €2,223, Brian Dooley (FF) — €5,450, Bill Clear (SD) — €3,981; Naoise Ó Cearúil (FF) —€4,311; Carmel Kelly (FF) — €3,979 and €6,577 for being chair of the municipal district committee, Aidan Farrelly (SD) — €2,778, Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) — €4,007. Chris Pender (SD) — €2,223; Robert Power (FF) — €3,869 and €448 from last year.

Ivan Keatley (FG) had expenses of €3,961, mobile expenses of €219, and €4,370 for SPC chair. Vanessa Liston (GP) filed €2,826 in expenses and €3,021 in vouched expenses. Vincent P Martin got €2,781 in expenses, €498 for area committee allowance and €2,990 for SPC Chair allowance.

Pádraig McEvoy (Ind) had expenses of €3,979, €219 in mobile allowances and €207 for being a member of outside bodies.

Seamie Moore (Ind) had expenses of €3,979, mobile allowance of €219, and a deputy mayor’s allowance of €2,897.

Joe Neville had expenses of €5,049, €219 in mobile expenses, €4370 for SPC chair and €183 for training.

Peggy O’Dwyer, Tracey O’Dwyer and Evie Sammon (all FG) had expenses of €3,981 and mobile phone allowance of €128. Mark Stafford (FG) had €3,292 in expenses, €7,474 in mayor’s allowance and €5,749 for MD chair. Paul Ward (FG) had €3,940 in expenses and €1,402 for MD chair.

Brendan Weld (FG) had €4,447 in expenses, €219 mobile allowance, €1,494 SPC chair allowance and €2,988 MD chair.

Brendan Wyse (FG) had expenses of €4,248 and €128.73 in mobile allowances.