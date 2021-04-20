Newbridge road to close for two weeks for works

The Moorefield Road in Newbridge is to shut completely for two weeks to facilitate Irish Water upgrade works.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 21, the road will be shut for two weeks until the works are completed.

According to Irish Water, work will be carried out 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday, until completed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times in all directions of the works and local access via selected routes will be maintained, says the company. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience these necessary works may cause. The works will be delivered on behalf of Irish Water by Coffey Construction Limited in strict compliance with HSE / Covid-19 guidance.

As part of the the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, the current phase of the project involves upgrading and replacing the wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge. Works have already been completed along Military Road/Athgarvan Road, Páirc Mhuire Estate and R445/Edward Street.

Speaking about the project, Olive Marshall regional lead with Irish Water, said “Irish Water is committed to investing in the wastewater treatment infrastructure in Kildare to support the needs of the growing population and to safeguard the environment.

“These works are part of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme, a €38 million project that is needed to provide East Kildare and the surrounding areas with the infrastructure needed to support the building of houses, schools, and attract new industry.”

Some 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network are being laid in Kildare as part of the project.