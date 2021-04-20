Suspension of inquests is holding up grieving families trying to finalise family wills

A large backlog of inquests has been built up in County Kildare due to a ban on hearings since January because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Grieving families are being forced to wait for death certificates as they try to finalise matters in relation to issues such as wills and life insurance and pension policies.

Coroner for Kildare Prof Denis Cusack said that he recognises the urgency for families in resuming hearings at Naas Courthouse as soon as possible and will be raising this with the Department of Justice and the Courts Service.

In a statement, Prof Cusack said the situation regarding safe resumption of inquest hearings will be reviewed later this month following further consultations with the Coroners Service Council and the Courts Service in the light of Government and public health advice.

He added: “The urgency in resuming hearings for bereaved families and other interested persons is recognised and will form part of the upcoming consultations and the Department of Justice and Courts Service will be advised of that urgency.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told the Dáil last month that her department, while it has no role in the scheduling of inquests, was aware that the delay is causing distress for families.

She added that officials from her department are liaising with the Courts Service on the matter.

She went on to say that the Courts Service works closely with coroners across the country to facilitate inquests and will do so once again when restrictions ease.

Documentary inquests

She said: “In response to the pandemic, I understand that some coroners are holding, what are referred to as ‘documentary inquests’ or remote inquests, which require very small numbers of attendees and take place with the agreement of families.

“Larger inquests, requiring multiple witnesses, are being rescheduled to a later date.

A statement issued by Kildare Coroner Prof Denis Cusack said: “Due to the continued Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions as announced by the Government and the Public Health advices together with the recent announcements of the Courts Service on hearings in Courthouses, inquest hearings for the Kildare District will remain suspended until further notice.

Prof Cusack has published an update of, the status of cases proceeding to inquest hearing as of March 31, 2021,to assist families and others awaiting inquest hearings in relation to deceased persons.