Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in May

As Covid-19 restrictions ease across the country, the Irish public's Netflix consumption is likely to take a hit.

Nevertheless, there's plenty of new additions coming to streaming giant's catalogue next month.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of May, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across May below:

NETFLIX ORGINAL TV

Selena: The Series: Part 2 4/5/2021

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 7/5/2021

Jupiter's Legacy 7/5/2021

Mine 8/5/2021

Mad for Each Other (Coming Soon)

The Upshaws 12/5/2021

Move to Heaven 14/5/2021

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 14/5/2021

Haunted: Season 3 14/05/2021

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 19/05/2021

Special: Season 2 20/05/2021

The Neighbor: Season 2 21/05/2021

AlRawabi School for Girls (Coming Soon)

Black Space 27/05/2021

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 28/05/2021

HALSTON (Coming Soon)

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 28/05/2021

Ragnarok: Season 2 27/5/2021

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties 31/05/2021

Racket Boys (Coming Soon)

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

And Tomorrow the Entire World 06/05/2021

Monster 07/05/2021

Milestone 07/05/2021

Super Me 09/05/2021

Oxygen 12/05/2021

Dance of the Forty One 12/05/2021

The Woman in the Window 14/05/2021

I Am All Girls 14/05/2021

Ferry 14/05/2021

The Strange House 14/05/2021

Sardar Ka Grandson 18/05/2021

Army of the Dead 21/05/2021

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail 26/05/2021

Blue Miracle 27/05/2021

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness 05/05/2021

Money, Explained 11/05/2021

Nail Bomber: Manhunt 26/05/2021

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America 26/05/2021

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Trash Truck: Season 2 04/05/2021

Jungle Beat: The Movie 14/05/2021

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 21/05/2021 T

Dog Gone Trouble 28/05/2021

NETFLIX ANIME

Castlevania: Season 4 13/05/2021

Eden 27/05/2021

FILM HIGHLIGHTS IN MAY

Army of the Dead (2021)

The Woman in the Window (2021)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (2021)

Oxygen (2021)

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Ma (2019)

Men in Black: International (2019)

School of Rock Goat (2003)

Cape Fear (1991)

Jaws (1975)

Highlander (1986)

The Bourne Saga

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Les Misérables (2012)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Serenity (2005)

8 Mile (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Candyman (1992)

Shark Tale (2004)