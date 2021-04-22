Siptu calls for urgent meeting with Intel contractors about Covid-19 outbreak at Kildare site

Union SIPTU has called for an urgent meeting with the main contractors at the Intel Leixlip construction site following a Covid-19 outbreak there.

SIPTU Divisional Organiser, Karan O'Loughlin, said: “Following reports that a significant number of workers have tested positive for Covid-19, our members are concerned for their safety of these and others on the Intel construction site. We are calling for an urgent meeting with the main contractors as information is required on how this outbreak happened, what measures are being taken and how workers are being supported from a safety and financial perspective.

“This is a very serious development as Covid-19 outbreaks have not been common due to the improvement in hygiene and on-site facilities across the industry to combat infection. Employers will be expected to ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols are in place across construction industry and workers voices must be a part of this.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, John Regan said: “It is imperative that workers continue to be paid if there is a cessation of work or if they have to self-isolate and we are available immediately to engage with the contractors to ensure our members are represented effectively on these matters.”