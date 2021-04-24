Kildare Property Watch: Glorious Kilcock lakeside residence on market for €1.3m

‘Red House’, a bespoke lakeside residence at Portgloriam, Kilcock, is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €1.3 million.

The stunning home is set on c. 19.6 acres of land, boasting amazing views.

According to the selling agent, just 3km from the village of Kilcock “you will find the entrance to a plot where design, imagination and intuition have powerfully combined to give a stunning property. The Red House is a listing that will give its purchaser everything desired from a home, nestled within its very own natural retreat.”

Accessed by a sweeping driveway, the house rests quietly, reflected by the three-acre lake and absorbing the sunlight throughout the day.

Trees from every part of the globe can be found throughout this oasis including awe-inspiring red alders from North America and the tranquil effects of nature are apparent from the first breath on the property. The setting is simply amazing in every season, according to Coonans.

The view from the property

The residence itself is a bespoke home which is intuitively and creatively designed to make the most of its setting allowing light in but using techniques that promote heat gain during winter but cool the house in summer.

It beautifully presents three bedrooms and a library and extends to over 3,000 sq. ft. The master faces east, making the most of the rising sun, and the front of the property faces south allowing light in all day.

There is a well-designed overhanging balcony which enhances the enjoyment of the stunning views and yet cleverly protects from the elements as needed.

The beauty of wood is brought through internally with Austrian timber windows and beautiful solid wood doors and staircase exuding excellent quality and elegant simplicity throughout the home.

This property has every modern convenience and acres of space inside and out but it really needs to be felt to be understood and is well worth a view.

Find out more

For further information on the property, please contact Coonan Property at 01 628 6128 or email: philipb@coonan.com.

See more photographs below: