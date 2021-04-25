Kildare Property Watch: K Club luxury apartment on sale for €335,000

Number 675 The Garden Courtyard, a superb own door, two-bedroom, first floor apartment on the grounds of the renowned five-star, luxury K Club in Straffan, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The property is presented and finished to the highest standard, according to the selling agent. It extends to approximately 820 sq ft (79.18 sq m) with generously proportioned living accommodation.

The interior comprises a master bedroom with ensuite, double bedroom, galley style kitchen, living/dining room with balcony off and guest WC with shower.

On the market fully furnished, the apartment offers turnkey occupation.

The property overlooks a landscaped central courtyard and meticulously maintained gardens, all ideally positioned adjacent to the hotel and spa/leisure facilities. For the golf enthusiast there is a choice of two championship standard courses including the world-renowned Palmer Course, home of the 2006 Ryder Cup.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €335,000.

For more information, contact Will Coonan on 01 6286128 or email willc@coonan.com.

