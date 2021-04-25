Interiors: Love at first light

This week I am extremely excited to introduce one of our new lighting brands called Hudson Valley Lighting.

Spanning a diverse range of styles, Hudson Valley Lighting's pieces are at once historically informed and ahead of trend. The brand's core idea is the ‘out-of-box-experience’ — an immediately apparent sense of built-to-last quality. The range is varied and includes stunning statement chandeliers, coordinating wall lights, ceiling pendants, floor lamps and table lamps.

"We design and build beautiful fixtures for people who put quality first—for people who are not willing to trade off that increasingly rare characteristic,” says company founder David Littman. Statement lighting makes a real impact in interior design schemes and this week I wanted to showcase some of my favourite light fixtures from this luxurious range.

Gideon Chandelier

This stunning statement light in polished nickel is a real eye catcher. Gideon’s arms are round rods bent at obtuse angles, submerging into long tubes of metal the same diameter as the tubular bulbs which fit into them. In its chandelier form, a large crystal plate at its base, secured between arms and finial, adds just the right accent to Gideon’s minimalism. It is also available in an aged brass finish. Coordinating wall lights are also available.

Royalton Chandelier

Bring back the elegance and the glamour of a Jazz Age ballroom with this opulent chandelier. Strings of crystal beads like pearl necklaces cascade all around the light source. Generous amounts of crystal pour down in waterfall-like profusion. With streamlined simplicity and classic elegance, Royalton adds a dash of panache to your space.

Sparta Chandelier

With a design that is literally striking, Sparta demands to be seen and makes a bold statement. Javelins of icy, hand-poured glass sprout from a black centre with metal balls and glass bulbs interspersed throughout. The resulting illumination is nothing short of breath taking as light bounces off both the metal and the glass elements. Available as a wall scone, semi-flush and chandelier in multiple sizes with an Aged Brass or Polished Nickel finish.

Latham Pendant

Latham offers a stunning update on a classic style. In two-tone finish or polished nickel, its ventilated holder and spherical mounting pins are among its beautiful details. Consider using three of these pendants hung over a large kitchen island or dining table to create a stunning feature.

Abrams Chandelier (main photo)

A stark work of minimalist sophistication, Abrams mounts elongated candlesticks of finely finished metal into wide black cross-pieces.

These monolithic, textured black arms form a striking juxtaposition with the smooth, round candlesticks. Also available is matching wall sconce. Each arm, both on sconce and chandelier, contains a socket on either side. An exposed carbon-filament bulb is the natural choice for lamping, rounding the piece out and creating a stylish statement for any home.

A key component for any room is good lighting that suits a room's function, is aesthetically appealing, avoids glare and creates the right mood. I hope this column has given you some inspiration when choosing lighting for your home. If you would like further information on any of the sophisticated light fixtures featured in this column you can contact me at info@aspiredesign.ie or phone 086 3999926.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.