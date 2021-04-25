Cookery: Meat-free Mondays with Rudds

To celebrate the launch of Rudd’s 100% plant based meat-free sausages and black and white puddings.

Why not go meat-free this Monday and try out some delicious recipes for all the family to enjoy using the Rudd’s meat free range.

This vegan and vegetarian friendly range is available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu nationwide! As you would expect from the award-winning Rudd’s brand, these tick all the boxes – great taste, low in saturated fat and high in protein!

Food traditions, tastes and preferences are changing, so Rudd’s created this plant-based range, perfect for a meat-free breakfast, a spring salad, dinner or those trying to following a healthier regime.

The various ingredients in the range include blends of vegetables, barley, soy and wheat protein, as well as the signature Rudd’s spices and seasonings, for a delicious meat-free alternative with no compromise on taste or texture.

Produced in Birr, Co. Offaly, the Rudd’s meat-free range includes;

Rudd's Plant Based Sausages

RRP - €3.00 - High in protein and 100% plant based, blending soya and wheat protein with Rudd's traditional seasoning and spices to give a wonderfully meat-free sausage. The Rudd’s Plant Based Sausages are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Rudd's Plant Based Veggie Black or White Pudding

RRP - €2.50 – A first for black pudding fans looking for a meat-free alternative, the Rudd’s veggie black and white pudding is 100% plant based including a blend of vegetables and barley to give a wonderfully tasty plant based black and white pudding, suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Go meat-free this Monday with some delicious recipes from Rudd’s;

Rudd’s Plant Based Irish Pudding Nachos

Ingredients

l 280g Rudd’s Plant Based White or Black Pudding

l 350g Nacho chips

l 180g Cheddar cheese grated

l 100ml Sour cream

l 200g Tomato salsa, prepped

l 75g Jalapeños

l All-spice, cinnamon and chili powder

l Chopped spring onion and coriander garnish

Method

Season the Rudd’s Plant Based White or Black Pudding with a pinch of all spice, cinnamon and chilli powder.

Cook the slices for 2 minutes each side then remove from the heat and set aside.

Layer the nacho chips and grated cheese on a tin foil covered tray, heat in a moderate oven (180ºC) for 5 minutes until the cheese is melted.

Dress the nachos with seasoned white pudding, jalapeños and tomato salsa.

Garnish with chopped spring onion and coriander.

Rudd’s Meat-Free Sausage Tart

Ingredients

l 6 Rudd’s Meat Free Sausages

l Puff Pastry

l Walnuts

l Caramelised red Onion Jam

Method

Roll out your puff pastry onto a sheet of baking paper

Apply 6 dollops of caramelised red onion jam onto puff pastry and spread evenly

Place 6 Rudd’s Meat-Free Sausages onto the onion jam and cook for 15 minutes at 180 degrees or until golden brown

Toss on some toasted walnuts and enjoy.

Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding, Potato Cakes & Mango Chutney

Ingredients

l 280g Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding

l 4 Potato cakes, ready made

l 75g Mango Chutney

l 100g Pistachios, shelled

l 125g Onions, sliced

Method

Start by pounding the pistachios using a mortar and pestle, add the sliced onions and give them a good mix/pounding

Sauté the onion and nut mix, until golden brown

Fry the slices of Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding and potato cakes for 2/3 mins on each side for both.

Construct the dish by spreading a generous dollop of mango chutney on the hot potato cake, add a couple of pieces of the Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding and finish with the onion and pistachio nut mix, delish!

