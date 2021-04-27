Kildare make-up boss Suzie O'Neill sets up new Kilcock online business

Kildare entrepreneur, Suzie O’Neill has embarked on a brand-new business venture in Kilcock.

Creator of the award-winning online cosmetics brand, AYU, Suzie has teamed up with commercial marketing expert Olivia Reilly to set up Five Star Fulfilment in response to the growing online marketplace in Ireland.

The company aims to simplify fulfilment, customer service, and storage for eCommerce brands and online retailers.

Providing business expertise and the physical space required to store, pack and ship their partners’ goods to customers, it has set up home in Portgloriam Business Campus, outside Kilcock.

There, the business partners found a combination of office and warehouse space ideally suited to their needs.

“Looking for the perfect premises for our new fulfilment company, Five Star Fulfilment, was made easy with O’Neill and Co. Darac O’Neill made the journey to finding the perfect place seamless, which was really impressive considering how sought-after warehouses are at present,” said Suzie.

Portgloriam Business Campus is located, just off junction 8 on the M4 motorway, with close proximity to the M7 and only 30 minutes from the M50.

The campus is home to a host of other Irish businesses, including Irish Relocation Services Ltd., and O’Shea’s Commercial Ltd.

Suzie’s make up brand, AYU already has a huge following online from all over Ireland and abroad.