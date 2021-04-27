LATEST: 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Twenty-eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 426. A further 10 deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, four of which occurred in April. The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years.

Of today's cases, 203 are men / 221 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old. Some 156 cases have been confirmed in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 153 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. Ten additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 998,134 people have received their first dose and 399,927 people have received their second dose.