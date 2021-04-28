Punchestown Covid-19 vaccination centre opens today

The Punchestown Covid-19 vaccination centre will open today, Wednesday, April 28.

Vaccinations of those aged 65-69 and 60-64 who have registered will begin today at the Kildare venue. However, not all Kildare vaccinations will take place at the site, with some people being directed to Citywest for their jabs.

The Covid-19 vaccine being offered to people attending Punchestown vaccination centre is the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare, which will operate the centre, this vaccine has been approved for use by both the EMA (European Medicines Agency) and NIAC (National Immunisation Advisory Committee) in keeping with the strictest standards of safety and quality, and is a highly effective vaccine.

Ann O’Shea, Chief Officer for Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow Community Healthcare (CHO7) said, “The opening of Punchestown Vaccination Centre is a welcome announcement for the people of Kildare and the wider area. I am delighted to welcome those who have registered in the 65 to 69 year and 60-64 age groups to attend the centre. The vaccination centre will play a vital role in the Covid-19 Vaccination programme, as more of our population will be protected from Covid-19. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, vaccinators and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to open the centre. We will continue working with our local and national partners to support the operation of Punchestown Vaccination Centre.”

Margaret McQuillan, Vaccination Lead, said, “Punchestown Vaccination Centre will open for people in the 65 to 69 and 60-64 year age groups who are registered on Wednesday, April 28. The centre has been vaccinating people identified in the cohort 4 grouping. To date there have been 23,132 vaccines administered to residents and staff in Nursing Homes, Disability and Mental Health sectors by our community and hospital vaccinators across the region.”

Dr Gabriel Fitzpatrick, Public Health Medicine Specialist, added: “The enormous efforts made by the people of Ireland show that we have the power to stop the spread of Covid-19 and that we have protected each other from serious illness. We are also seeing the combined impact of our sacrifices and the Covid-19 vaccination programme. Case numbers are falling and there are fewer people in hospital – but we’re not quite there yet."

