Too Heavy: Gardaí seize jeep, trailer and tractor being towed on motorway
Gardaí seized this jeep, trailer and tractor on the M1 motorway recently as the total weight exceeded what the jeep could safely tow.
Dundalk Roads Policing Unit observed the jeep and trailer on the M1. The total weight was 7 tonnes which exceeded what the jeep could safely tow.
The driver also did not have the correct category of license to tow such large weights.
The vehicles were seized and proceedings to follow.
That's Weight Too Much!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 27, 2021
