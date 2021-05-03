Overnight flying trampoline an indication of very strong winds across Ireland last night

It's been a very wild night throughout parts of Ireland.

While the Met Éireann yellow wind warning was for 11 coastal counties the strength of its impact could be felt inland also.

A playground trampoline was this morning snapped wedged dangerously between poles outside Dunnes Stores Oakville and Ss Peter & Paul's School in Clonmel.

The weather warning is in effect for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Wexford until 10pm tonight.

The forecaster said it will be a wet and windy start to Bank Holiday Monday with further heavy spells of rain leading to spot flooding, with a risk of "wave overtopping" in coastal areas.

It warned of unseasonably wet and windy conditions with winds gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour.

Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding.

Highest temperatures are likely to be 10 to 12C.