Skin Tools: do you need them?

Ah skin tools, these have been around for very many years and range from at home micro needling rollers, to oddly shaped face massagers, electric face scrubbers(dont buy a Clarisonic) and even cryo balls!! Navigating the world of skin tools can be hard, you can't exactly take a dermal roller for a test drive, and then there is the cost involved. Do you really need to drop €200 on a gold bar like Gwyneth Paltrow? Eh...absolutely not!

I have only included the ones I am asked most about, there are hundreds out there, if you have a question about one I haven't covered please send me an instagram DM @brightskin_gra

Here is the low down on skin tools.

Jade Roller

Cost: Anywhere from €4 to €20

What is it?: This is a facial roller(without needles) made of Jade Stone. Jade stone won't hold heat so it is a cooling and massaging tool.

What are the benefits? Not much to be honest, it can help to reduce puffiness if you wake up looking a bit worse for wear

How you use it: Starting in the centre of the face, on clean dry skin, roll out towards your ears. If you really want to reap the most benefits you can aim for the lymph node of the face and neck and start in the centre of the face and go towards them.

Should you buy one? If you suffer from hot irritated skin it can be nice to cool you down(I have a better tool for this coming up), pop it in the fridge to make it extra cold, also if you tend to wake up on the puffy side it can be helpful. But it isn't groundbreaking. If the rest of your routine is amazing go for it and grab one online from Aliexpress for €3, just be prepared to wait a month for it to arrive

Cryo-Globes

Cost:€50-€300

What is it? Metal hand held globes that usually come in a set of 2, containing anti freeze liquid. You pop them in the fridge or freezer for a couple of hours before use.

What are the benefits? This is essentially Cryotherapy for your face. So the results are proven in science to be beneficial. They aid lymphatic drainage(helps with puffiness), they help reduce inflammation in the skin, so especially good for sensitive and irritated skin. Great on rosacea and acne to reduce inflammation and redness. Also as they are stimulating to the blood circulation, they will help to encourage good circulation and fresh oxygen and blood to the surface of the skin. The cold temperature will constrict blood vessels in a process known as vaso restriction and then as a result vasodilation occurs, bringing new blood to the surface

How do you use it? If you buy the Cryo Globes from the irish company Goddess Collection, you will receive instructions, but in a nutshell, you apply an oil or a sheet mask to the skin to give some slip, you start in the centre of the face and go outwards for as long as you like.

Should you buy one? If you have inflamed skin conditions and your skin routine is already the bomb, then go for it, But make sure you are looking after your skin properly from a product perspective. These globes on their own, without a good skin routine would honestly be a waste of money. Also please note, some companies charge an absolute mint for these globes, and say that they smooth out wrinkles (they dont) and that they reduce pore size (they do...for about 4 minutes) so go for the Goddess Globes if you are in the market as they are not extortionately priced and the quality is the business.

Dermaplaners

Cost: €12-€80

What is it? A small blade that removes hair and surface dead skin cells

What are the benefits? No more hair

How do you use it? Like a razor

Should you buy one? NO (unless you have some facial hair you want to shave off)

Micro needle derma rollers

Cost: €12-€150

What is it? A facial roller containing micro needles in varying sizes, that penetrate the skin.

What are the benefits? Claim to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin and increase the absorption of products

How do you use it? You roll over clean skin, at night time only before applying active skincare

Should you buy one? Maybe...if you are under the care of a skin specialist that can guide you, and recommend the use of the correct roller alongside the correct skincare, then this can be an amazing at home skin tool.

However there are a lot of under trained people selling, cheap low quality rollers, so buyer beware.

The misuse of rollers like this can lead to scarring and pitting of your skin. This may not be seen for a few years, but if you are damaging the under layers of the skin with a roller like this, as you age and your skin loses density, this will become very obvious, and it ain't pretty.

The Jillian Dempsey Gold bar

Cost: €200

What is it? A gold vibrating T-bar for massaging your face, loved by Gwyneth Paltrow

What are the benefits? Not many, its the same as Jade Rolling above, although there are some claims that it helps your products to penetrate better. It doesn't.

How do you use it? Same method as the Jade Roller but it doesn't Roll per se, it glides, so you will need a facial oil, or can be used on clean skin

Should you buy one? NO, waste of money. Never listen to Gwyneth Platrow.

All in all, skin tools are a trend that is here to stay. If you already have an established skin routine and feel as though you have gone as far as you can with your homecare and can dedicate some time to using a skin tool then go for it. But bear in mind that you should commit to using it, as otherwise it's going to end up beside the shake weight and slender tone under your bed.

Gráinne Callaghan from Westmeath is the owner of Bright Skin, an online education and consultation service. Brightskin.ie offers Online Skin Assessments €40 for clients and educational Webinars for people working with skin and skincare. She is a former secondary school teacher with a passion for educating people about skin and skincare and providing fact and science led information to her clients. No BS, no marketing, no sales targets, just honest advice.