Invest in your comfort with Credit Union Greener Homes scheme

Motivated by comfort and warmth as well as energy savings, homeowners across Ireland are looking to invest in home improvements in 2021. To help people to upgrade their homes, Life Credit Union in conjunction with Energia and House 2 Home, has launched the CU Greener Homes scheme, a one-stop solution for home energy efficiency upgrades.

CU Greener Homes provides access to all the information and supports needed to carry out home energy efficiency upgrades, including the initial assessment, the grant application process, the finance required and the project management.

Green demand

Karen Mulligan, CEO of Life Credit Union, said “We’ve seen that there is a clear demand amongst our members to undertake improvements to maximise the energy efficiency of their homes.

“The CU Greener Homes initiative is an excellent opportunity for members to get all of their green home improvement needs completed in one go.”

Grants and supports of up to 40% are available for eligible work as part of this scheme. The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) provide grants of up to 35% depending on the age of the home and the type of energy efficiency improvements carried out. In addition, as part of this initiative, Energia will provide additional support of up to 5%, subject to terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria. Homeowners can apply to Life Credit Union for a loan for the remaining balance of the energy upgrade.

Calculate the costs

A key feature of the CU Greener Homes website is the energy efficiency calculator.

The calculator enables people to find out the cost of proposed home energy upgrades, the grant support which may be available, the cost of credit union finance and the impact of the work on the energy efficiency of your home.

“Whether you are considering a new boiler or a deep retrofit, CU Greener Homes is here to help you. The application process is easy and straightforward and can be done through the cugreeenerhome.ie website. Life Credit Union is offering the lowest interest rates on work which has the biggest overall impact on the home’s energy rating.

Approved retrofit work which results in the home achieving a Building Energy Rating (BER) of A3 or better will attract a loan interest rate of 4.9% APR* Terms, conditions and eligibility criteria apply.”

Start the journey to improve the comfort of your home, from the comfort of your home.

Visit www.cugreenerhomes.ie and get a quick quote today.

* A €30,000 home improvement loan over 10 years at a 4.79% interest rate (4.9% APR) has 120 monthly repayments of €315.13.

Total amount repayable is €37,815.

Life Credit Union Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.