Nab yourself a vintage Kildare GAA jersey in aid of Hurling for Cancer

A set of five vintage GAA jerseys have been launched in support of Hurling for Cancer Research, the annual charity hurling match between racing, sports and TV stars which is usually held in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, and Wexford vintage collection jerseys are available to purchase for €45 from www.culsliotars.ie. Five euro from every jersey sold will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society in support of Jim Bolger’s and Davy Russell’s celebrity hurling match.

The Kildare jersey is a throw-back to their 1998 win over Meath and acknowledges the No 6 jersey worn by Glenn Ryan who captained the team.

A host of racing, GAA and sports stars have come on board as Hurling for Cancer Research vintage collection GAA jersey champions. Kildare footballer-turned-trainer, Willie McCreery and former leading amateur jockey, Katie Walsh represent their native Kildare.

Jockey Katie Walsh in her vintage Kildare GAA jersey. Picture: Healy Racing Photography

Elsewhere, three-time Champion National Hunt Jockey Davy Russell will represent Cork and his fellow Corkonian legend Sonia O’Sullivan will act as a global champion. Legendary soccer player Paul McGrath and camogie player Ali Twomey fly the flag for Dublin.

Leading rider at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival and Aintree Grand National winning jockey, Rachael Blackmore is the Tipperary champion. Classic winning trainer and Hurling for Cancer founder Jim Bolger and four-time All-Ireland winning camogie player, Ursula Jacob line-out as Wexford champions.

The five vintage collection jerseys signify an important moment for each county, including Kildare's 1998 season of glory.

The Cork vintage collection jersey celebrates the historic centenary All-Ireland final in 1984 and represents the No 8 jersey worn by captain, John Fenton.

The Dublin jersey marks the Dubs 1983 win over Galway, in memory of Anton O’Toole and his No 14 jersey.

Nicky English’s No 15 jersey remembers the premier county’s memorable 1991 win over Kilkenny.

Martin Storey’s No 11 jersey, worn in Wexford’s 1996 win over Limerick represents the model county.



Each jersey comes in a beautifully designed gift box with a Hurling for Cancer Research message from Davy Russell and Jim Bolger and a souvenir keyring.

Rachael Blackmore in the Tipp strip

Davy Russell, Hurling for Cancer team captain, commented: “I’m a massive hurling fan, so to wear this iconic Cork jersey in support of Hurling for Cancer is very special for me. Cúl Sliotars have been brilliant supporters of Hurling for Cancer for a long time and the vintage collection jerseys is another generous commitment to our annual hurling match. I hope to see lots of these fantastic jerseys at our matches for a long time to come.”

Neill Fleming, Cúl Sliotars Director, said: “We are hugely proud to partner with Hurling for Cancer Research for the last five years and play our part to help support the fight against cancer. The vintage collection jerseys are really unique - we wanted to design a high-end jersey that really means something, and we feel we have achieved that. The plan for this line is to evolve the jerseys over time in partnership with Hurling for Cancer Research and the Irish Cancer Society. I want to take this opportunity to thank all our champions for their huge support and look forward to thanking them in person at the annual Hurling for Cancer Research match in Newbridge, County Kildare.”

Paul McGrath with the old-style Dublin jersey

Jim Bolger in the Wexford jersey

Davy Russell representing Cork