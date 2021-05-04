LATEST: 40 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Forty new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 383. Two additional deaths from the virus have been confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of today's new cases, 79% are under the age of 45.

As of 8am today, 144 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. Ten additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday, May 2, 1,604,644 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,159,083 people have received their first dose and 445,561 people have received their second dose.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on 10 May, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands. And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.”