Eric Donovan's European title fight off due to injury

Kildare boxer Eric Donovan's highly-anticipated EBU European Union Super Featherweight title fight against Mario Alfano next week has been postponed.

The Lilywhite Lightning posted on social media this morning that he had picked up a bad rib injury in sparring which will make him unable to fight next week.

The 130lb main card headliner had been due to go ahead in Brescia, Italy, on May 15.

Donovan thanked his team, sponsors and fans, and apologised to his opponent, in today's announcement.

"Unfortunately these things happen in professional sport when we put our bodies through the mill in training every day. I look forward to our rescheduled show and to an exciting fight for the European Boxing Union title," said the Kildare man.

The 35-year-old defeated Rafael Castillo in Belgium before Christmas to go 13-1 as a pro - his only loss coming against Zelfa Barrett last August.