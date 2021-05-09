Motoring review: The Kia Sorento PHEV is powerful on all fronts

The all-new KIA Sorento, now in its fourth generation, is living proof that KIA has followed through with its transformation from budget brand to upmarket contender. The original Sorento, which was launched in 2002, was pretty much over-looked by large-SUV buyers at the time, and it did little to upset its mainstream rivals.

However, the second and third-generations of the Sorento moved things on in terms of styling, practicality and technology, and they attracted a whole new audience to the KIA brand. Now, thanks to the new Sorento’s blend of premium features, confident and purposeful styling, impressive practicality and cutting-edge powertrain technology, KIA has achieved superstar status in the large 7-seat family SUV class.

Test Car

My test car was a KIA Sorento PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in range-topping ‘K4’ specification. Finished in striking Mineral Blue metallic paint, with contrasting two-tone grey and black leather seating, the Sorento looked powerful, sleek and beautifully assertive inside and out. Measuring in at over 4.8-metres long, 1.9-metres wide and 1.7-metres high, KIA’s all-new seven-seat SUV commands terrific road presence, while its ultra-modern styling is a feast for the senses.

Given the impressive dimensions of the new Sorento, and with a wheelbase of over 2.8-metres, there is a vast amount of space on offer in the high-quality and ergonomically-designed cabin. The occupants of all three rows of seats in the new Sorento will benefit from the very latest in infotainment technology and connectivity, while enjoying the comfort of the leather-clad seating, and the supreme sound from the Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers (K4 model only).

Standard ‘K4’ specification include key features such as 19” alloy wheels, multiple USB chargers throughout the cabin, multi-operational air-conditioning with climate control, along with a host of other useful features for busy families on the go.

On the road, the new Sorento handles with great agility, while the rotary gear shift dial is very easy to operate. Strong acceleration and a robust brake pedal feel ensure that the Sorento can move, and stop, with great urgency when needed, while overall driving dynamics are faultless. The Sorento remains composed over rutted road surfaces, while driving on smooth tarmac results in a magic-carpet ride quality.

Verdict & Pricing

The all-new KIA Sorento offers all the luxury, space and comfort that most families will ever need, while the PHEV powertrain provides effortless power in a genuinely efficient way. With its confident stance and terrific build quality, the all-new KIA Sorento has all the necessary ingredients needed to make a bold statement to the premium brands.

Pricing for the amazing new KIA Sorento 7-seat SUV starts at €52,440 for the CRDi 2WD, with the PHEV priced from just €50,000 (inclusive of an SEAI grant of up to €5,000). My K4 test car specification represents outstanding value at just €55,000 (inc SEAI grant). All KIA passenger cars come with a seven -year/150,000km warranty as standard.

Contact Dunlea’s, Kilcullen, on 045 481299.