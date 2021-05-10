EXPLAINER: What are the changes to Covid-19 restrictions from today?

The Covid-19 restrictions will relax further again from today, Monday, May 10. The following are the changes that will come into place:

Travel

You can travel between counties in Ireland

Visitors to your garden

Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households

Outdoor gatherings

Maximum 15 people

Outdoor training

Maximum 15 people

Retail

Click and collect, in-store by appointment only, and outdoor retail can recommence from May 10

Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)

Can reopen for customers with appointments only

Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions

Can reopen

Funerals

Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place

Weddings

Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors

Public transport

Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity

Property viewings

By appointment only with licensed Property Service Providers

Stationary mobile homes and caravans

You can travel between counties in Ireland to your stationary mobile home or caravan if you are the owner of the mobile home or caravan

Vaccine bonus

If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors