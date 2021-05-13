Kildare families! Do you have what it takes to become Ireland's Fittest Family?

Have you got what it takes to be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family?

Now in its ninth series, this year will see the competition be more challenging than ever before!

Now in its ninth year, RTÉ show Ireland's Fittest Family is currently looking for participants, with producers scouring the country to find the fittest, fastest and strongest families to be coached to victory by the show's four returning coaches, Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Derval O’Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan.

Requirements:

* Minimum age is 14 years old by July 1 2021

* Each family must be comprised of four immediate members

* Series will be filmed between July – September, 2021

Please find a link to the Ireland’s Fittest Family 2021 promo here on the RTÉ One Facebook page: https://fb.watch/5qfntKZ-kA/

More information and the link for an online application form can be found at www.rte.ie/irelandsfittestfamily

If you have any questions you can email – fittestfamily@animotv.ie or call the production team on 083 013 6814