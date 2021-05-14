ALERT: Hemp oil pulled from shelves due to 'unsafe levels' of psychoactive element

All batches of a popular hemp oil product are being recalled due to "unsafe levels" of the psychoactive element, THC.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for all batches and bottle sizes of Intension Premium Quality Hemp oil unsafe levels of THC and an unauthorised novel food hemp extract containing cannabidiol (CBD).

The implicated product contains unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.

"Intension Premium Quality Hemp oil is being recalled due to unsafe levels of the contaminant tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and an unauthorised novel food hemp extract containing cannabidiol (CBD)," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

Distributors are requested to recall the product from the market. Retailers are requested to remove the products from sale and display a point-of-sale recall notice.