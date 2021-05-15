Kildare Property Watch: Quaint terraced Rathmore cottage up for auction

A charming two-bedroom granite stone mid-terrace cottage in the village of Rathmore East, near Naas, goes under the hammer next week.

Auctioneers DNG estimate a value of €225,000 for the 790 sq ft house, which is located on a private site.

According to the selling agent, the property requires decorative upgrading internally. However, it has tons of potential for a buyer willing to love the quaint country home.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall; a living room with feature fireplace and exposed beam ceiling, kitchen and bathroom. Upstairs are two double bedrooms.

Outside is a large, private, sunny, south-facing rear garden. The elevated site is surrounded by mature trees and hedging adding to its privacy and offers fantastic views overlooking the surrounding countryside.

Rathmore village is just three miles from Naas.

The property is for sale via DNG online auction on May 20 at 3pm.

For more on the lot, visit www.doyle.dngauctions.ie/lot/details/43628.