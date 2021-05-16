KWWSPCA: Two old cats need a home together

These two beautiful cats, pictured above, are 13 and 14 years old. Their owner has sadly passed away and they need a nice home to retire to.

They are mother and daughter and have been in each other’s company their whole lives. They love being both inside and outside the house.

If you feel you could offer them a home together, please contact Elaine at 089 4588162.

Noah’s Ark

We are hoping that Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA Charity Shop in Newbridge, will be reopening on Monday May 17, having been closed since before Christmas. Noah’s Ark is one of the main sources of income for the KWWSPCA.

Our shop has built up a great reputation over the years for having high quality clothes and other items at very keen prices. So if you love animals and wish to support us please call in and see for yourself the brilliant value that is on offer. We are open from 10.30 am to 5pm from Monday to Saturday.

We are looking for volunteers for the charity shop, especially people who can fill in at short notice when we are short-staffed. Please contact Noah’s Ark if you would be free for a morning or an afternoon for an occasional shift in the shop.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

