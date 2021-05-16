Kildare Property Watch: Country living in Allenwood

An attractive cottage at Allenwood South is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €250,000.

The detached three-bedroom bungalow sits on approximately 0.4 acres. Approached by a gravel driveway, the property is enclosed by a gate and wood fence surround. The home’s location offers a private, rural setting yet just a short distance from Allenwood village serviced by an array of local amenities.

Keenly priced, this property is ideal for first time buyers to purchase with potential to extend subject to planning permission.

The home comprises of hallway, kitchen, sitting room, three bedrooms and family bathroom. The property is doubled glazed with PVC facia and soffits throughout.

The property would ideally benefit from some budget-friendly modernisation and external landscaping to make this bungalow a really special family home.

Allenwood is situated on the Grand Canal with beautiful fishing and walking areas.

For more information, contact Jill Wright on 045 832020 or email jillw@coonan.com.

