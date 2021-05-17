Appointments cancelled at Naas Hospital today due to cyber attack

All routine outpatient radiology and phlebotomy (blood test) appointments have been cancelled for today, Monday, May 17, at Naas Hospital, due to the ongoing cyber attacks on the HSE's IT systems.

The hospital has said that it cannot make contact with these patients directly, and has asked those with appointments not to attend at the hospital.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, of which Naas Hospital is a part, has said that patients should attend appointments this week unless they hear otherwise from the hospital. Patients have been warned to expect delays. They have been asked to bring previous appointment letters, and patient numbers, if available, to the hospital with them.

Emergency services remain operational, but are extremely busy, and patients are asked to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of an emergency. Non-urgent patients can expect long waits.