Health and safety claim over Naas canal walk refuted

A claim that there are health and safety concerns associated with people using the canal in Naas for walking purposes has been disputed.

Cllr Anne Breen told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting that “too many people are using the Canal '' and if it is a healthy and safety issue it should be investigated.

Cllr Breen said that “some residents” have complained that their vehicles have been struck as they were in the area on Sundays.

Driving in part of the area is prohibited every Sunday to facilitate walkers.

However Naas Mayor Fintan Brett refuted this and that the gardaí have no health and safety concerns.

He said people living in Naas “would not thank us” if the route is closed to walkers.

Cllr Bill Clear said he had spoken to residents and while there were some issues, he felt the erection of signs reflecting the fact that residents can drive will resolve these.

“The vast majority of people are very happy with this,” he said.