Two Kildare women in Miss Ireland final this summer

Two Kildare women have secured a place in the Miss Ireland final, which will take place this summer.

The online virtual selection took place last Sunday night.

Fiona Ní Threasaigh, Athy, won the title of Miss Kildare 2021 while Kill native Alannah Pardy was named Miss Kildare North having also won the people’s vote via the Miss Ireland app.

Both Fiona and Alannah will represent Kildare in the grand finale, which will take place later this summer.

Sunday's virtual Miss Kildare final saw each entrant submit their introduction videos, catwalk selection videos and charity videos which where all reviewed by a panel of judges who then interviewed each contestant via zoom.

Judges on the night all where former Miss Ireland finalists, and the evening was hosted by Brendan Marc Scully who said: "We are delighted to be able to run the selection safely and look forward to the winners joining our current finalists as we work towards the Miss Ireland 2021 grand final later this summer.

"I would like to thank all our judges, model Dearbhla Hogan, singer Luiza Hogan and Miss Tipperary’s promoter and former Miss Tipperary Esme Wallace for their time. We can’t wait to announce details of our final in the coming weeks as we start a return to norm.”

The winner of Miss Ireland will take part in the 70th Miss World festival which will take place in the stunning Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico in December. To follow all the 2021 finalists journey download the free Miss Ireland app.