Naas Hospital asks patients to 'consider all options' before attending Emergency Department; appointments cancelled

Kildare people have been asked to 'consider their care options' and only attend Naas Hospital's Emergency Department in the case of an emergency, due to the ongoing cyber attack on HSE systems.

All routine outpatient radiology and phlebotomy (blood tests) appointments have been cancelled at the hospital until further notice. In a statement this afternoon, the hospital said cannot make contact with these patients directly. "If you have an appointment, please do not attend. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap. Our emergency department is very busy and reporting delays for patients requiring non urgent care. For any queries please phone 045 849910 between 8.30am - 5pm."

IT systems across the health service have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, while cyber experts work to rectify problems caused by the criminal ransomeware attack. However, this means that shut down systems are having an impact on some health services. The HSE warned that disruption is likely to go well into this week.

Apart from those appointments cancelled by the hospital - such as outpatient radiology and phlebotomy at Naas Hospital - all patients should attend their appointments as scheduled unless they hear otherwise from the hospital where the appointment is scheduled. Patients can expect some delays due to the ongoing issue. The HSE asks patients who are attending appointments this week to bring previous appointments letters or patient numbers if available.

"We would ask that patients who do have scheduled appointment for next week pay attention to updates on services as hospitals may not be able to access information in order to call and cancel appointments," the HSE advised.

Patients are also asked to check the HSE service disruptions website and hospital social media for further information.

Current available information on other Hospital Disruptions below:

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise: Emergency services continue. Our emergency department is very busy and reporting significant delays for patients requiring non urgent care. Outpatient radiology appointments are cancelled. Some elective inpatient procedures have been cancelled. Patients are being contacted by the hospital. We ask that patients who are attending our hospital bring with them their most recent hospital letter. Patients attending for antenatal or maternity should also bring their combined antenatal card or patient number. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap. You can contact the hospital at 057 8696771 or 057 8696340 if you have any query (9am- 5pm Monday - Friday)



Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore: Routine OPD radiology (plain X-rays, ultrasound, MRI, CT) are cancelled. Vascular outpatients (Doppler tests) are cancelled. Cardiac Investigations (stress/echo tests) are cancelled. Elective inpatient & daycase procedures are continuing. If you are attending for an appointment, bring your most recent hospital letter. Our emergency department is very busy and reporting significant delays for patients requiring non urgent care. You can contact the Hospital at 057 9359527 (9am-5pm Monday-Friday)

Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital: Outpatient appointments and services are going ahead as scheduled but there may be some delays.

Bring your most recent appointment letter or appointment card with you.

If you have an appointment on Wednesday 19 May, Thursday (20) or Friday (21), phone the service the day before you attend to reduce delays:

Maternity services - 01 408 5463or 01 408 5464

Gynaecology service - 01 408 5562 or 01 408 5417 or 01 408 5780

Radiology services - 01 408 5577

See the Coombe website for further advice.



St Lukes Radiation Oncology Network: All outpatient appointments continue to be cancelled until further notice at St Luke’s Hospital and the two centers on the Beaumont and St James hospital campuses. We are continuing to treat emergency radiation patients in the private sector. At present we have some but not all of our radiation machines available for patient treatment. We are prioritising time dependent patients and paediatric patients for treatment in SLRON this week. Patients will be contacted directly by our staff about their appointments. To reassure patients routine radiation treatments can be temporarily interrupted safely without negatively impacting on their outcome. If you feel unwell or have symptoms, please contact the hospital at 01 406 5000.

Tallaght University Hospital: Please only attend the ED if you require urgent care. Our emergency department is very busy and reporting significant delays for patients requiring non urgent care. All routine Radiology outpatient appointments cancelled. We ask that patients who are attending our hospital to bring with them their most recent hospital letter. We regret any inconvenience and appointments will be rescheduled asap.

St James’s Hospital: The Hospital are advising all patients to attend their scheduled appointments as normal. If necessary, any updates will be posted on their twitter and website; stjames.ie.