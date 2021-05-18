No level lockdown playing field for small retailers, says Naas jeweller

The eponymous proprietor of Hugh Statham Jewellers on Naas’ North Main street believes that the lockdown was especially difficult for non-essential retailers

This cohort, he believes, suffered to a greater degree, not least because not everybody was treated fairly.

The owners of garden centres and DIY stores were allowed to open sooner.

“It was not a level playing field for businesses like ours and hair salons,” said Hugh.

Nevertheless he is glad to open for business and equally so that this was preceded by the reopening of the click and collect arrangement.

“The lockdown has been very challenging. But our customers have been wonderful and supportive. They have been engaging with us and they have helped us through it. Their support has been amazing,” said Mr Statham.

For a period the business was “ticking over with two people on a part time basis.”

And he’s not predicting a spending splurge, as some commentators are.

“We’ll have to see what happens, but it may well be that people will prioritise a holiday having been out of circulation for so long,” he said.