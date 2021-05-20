All motoring charges struck out against 80-year-old man who never had insurance or a licence

A Leitrim man who admitted to never having insurance or a licence appeared before a recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

80-year-old Christy Keegan, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone pleaded guilty to no insurance, driving without a licence and careless driving at the same address.

Sgt Michael Gallagher told the court that the summonses arose following a road traffic accident on January 22, last year at Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone.

Mr Keegan's vehicle emerged from a minor road and failed to stop, hitting a vehicle driving on the main road driven by a woman and containing a number of children.

It was noted that Mr Keegan was not in possession of a driving licence or insurance.

Mr Keegan's solicitor, Noel Quinn, said that his client owned an old vehicle which he only drove on local roads.

He acknowledged that the parties in the other car did sustain some injuries.

“He (Mr Keegan) has no insurance and has had none,” acknowledged Mr Quinn.

When asked by Judge Kilrane if the lack of a licence was related to the need for doctor's certification due to age, Mr Quinn said “Mr Keegan is a pensioner who lives in a very remote area. I don't think he has ever had a driving licence”.

Mr Keegan apologised for the accident and said that he no longer drives but admitted the car remained at his house.

“I hold meal in it,” he said.

Judge Kevin P Kilrane instructed Mr Keegan that he was to hand over the keys of the vehicle to gardai and was told to never drive it again.

Mr Keegan said that he would organise this adding he wasn't farming, had no tractor and had no land.

“Neighbours carry me into town now and again and get my shopping,” he said.

Mr Quinn noted that Mr Keegan was a bachelor with “no close relations”.

“(Mr Keegan's) perception of what's right and what's wrong is not what it should be,” admitted Mr Quinn.

Gardai acknowledged that Mr Keegan had not been seen driving since the accident.

“You were unlucky to meet Mrs Winifred Stokes (the driver of the other car) with a car full of children,” noted Judge Kilrane before striking out all matters against Mr Keegan.