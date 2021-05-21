Kildare people warned not to email HSE due to cyber attack

Kildare people have been asked not to email any HSE services as staff cannot reply to emails due to the ongoing cyberattack on Irish health systems.

The HSE Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow said on twitter this afternoon that all its email systems are down. 'Please do not email any service as your email will not be responded to. There is a delay on bounce back emails being received which may give the impression your email has been received when it has not.'

Naas Hospital

Meanwhile, all routine outpatient radiology and blood test appointments at Naas Hospital are cancelled. If you have an outpatient radiology or blood test appointment, do not attend. Naas Hospital cannot contact you directly.

Emergency services are operating as normal but the emergency department (ED) is very busy. There are delays for patients who need non-urgent care.

If you have a question, phone Naas General Hospital between 8.30am and 5pm on 045 849 910.