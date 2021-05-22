Kildare Property Watch: Twenty acres of Sallins land up for auction

A site of around 20 acres in Sallins is to go for auction in June. The guide price is available on application to the auctioneer O’Neill and Co.

The parcel of land is agricultural, but there is the potential to construct a residence on the site, subject to planning permission being acquired, according to the selling agent.

Waterstown is located near Sallins Village and Clane. The parcel of land has road frontage onto the Grand Canal, and rear access via Digby Bridge.

The property, which is laid out in a rectangular-shaped configuration in two divisions, lends itself to all agricultural enterprises. Currently in permanent pasture, well-sheltered with natural hedgerow and trees, the property comes with stock-proof fencing and stock-handling facilities.

Auction details

The auction will take place on Wednesday, June 16, at 3pm on the site.

Prospective buyers should note that, in line with Covid-19 guidelines, pre-registration is required to attend the auction.

For more information or to preregister, please contact agent Darac O’Neill on 0 87 9656063 or email darac@oneillandco.ie.