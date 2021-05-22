Kildare Property Watch: Modern design and comfort in Suncroft

A four-bedroom detached family home in an exclusive development in Suncroft is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers with an asking price of €430,000.

Number 3 Eascanrath Brook is situated in a development of 56 detached homes built to a very high standard.

The property offers the latest in modern design and comfort designed for contemporary living and is located just minutes drive to the Curragh Plains.

It enjoys the benefit of a small village and rural setting.

Spacious

Accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, large sitting room, spacious kitchen/dining area with sunroom, utility room, guest wc, four double bedrooms with master en-suite, study/dressing room and main family bathroom.

The property also has oil fired central heating, solid oak internal doors, double glazed Eroka cream windows and doors, and solar panels.

Large garden

Outside, the property features a large private rear garden, a feature patio area, a tarmac driveway with ample parking, double side entrance gates, an outdoor water point, outdoor lighting and outdoor electrical sockets.

Suncroft is just a short drive away from Newbridge, with easy access to both the M7 and M9 motorways.

For more information and to view, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers, Newbridge, on 045 449688.