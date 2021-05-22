Young Kildangan baker Oran raises funds for KWWSPCA

Ten-year-old Oran Power from Kildangan loves baking cakes and buns. He was guest baker at a recent charity fundraiser held at Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge and impressed everyone with his great talent.

He also has a really kind heart and donates his earnings to the KWWSPCA. He runs a busy stall every Saturday morning outside his house. He makes creative and tasty birthday cakes too, and has his own free range hens to keep him supplied with fresh eggs.

Oran loves all animals, especially his hamster. We are so grateful to this generous boy for raising funds for our animal shelter.

Can you give Abel a home?

Abel is a friendly two-year-old hound who is now looking for a nice home. He came to us with his best friends Stanley and Arnie, and would be very happy to go to a new home with another friendly, active dog, subject to a meet and greet.

As a hound, he is an active dog who will need plenty of exercise and would like walks, ideally in a country area where there are lots of interesting scents to keep his nose engaged.

A rural home will suit him best, and it must have very secure gardens that a hound cannot get out over or under.

He is an affectionate dog who likes human company and is very fond of being petted. We don’t know how he is with cats and would therefore seek a home that is preferably cat-free.

His home should be one where there is someone available to take him for long interesting walks, therefore there should be someone at home for a good part of the day.

Abel has been neutered, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 972274200107372, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in adopting Abel please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link at www.kwwspca.ie/adoption-process. (No calls please.)

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is required.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280; Helpline: 087 1279835; Email: kwwspca@gmail.com; Website: www.kwwspca.ie

