Naas musician Dan McCabe to record his own song

Naas singer Dan McCabe is currently recording a second album which will be released in the near future, most likely this month or June.

The 23-year-old has also released a CD and was invited to perform for President Michael D Higgins as well as members of the Defence Forces.

The former Naas CBS student has participated in festivals in the USA and the UK, including the East Durham Irish Festival in New York.

The singer is also planning the release of the first song he has written and performed, Lie Down Beside Me.

Dan has also been invited to perform at some major US festival in 2022.

Amidst all this Dan still takes time to support as many charities as he possibly can and remains very humble and honoured that he is in a position to do so.

Dan says his ambition is to bring joy and happiness to all his listeners through a traditional orientated brand of music that goes back three generations within his family.

He has built up an audience from far and wide, including abroad and his youtube page has had over a million views.

Last November the McCabe family featured on the TG4’s Realta agus Gaolta, the search for Ireland’s most talented family. The group was made up of Tony McCabe, son Dan and Finn (8), daughter Róisín (10) and step mum Carmel. Tony will be known to a slightly older cohort of music fans as a member of Pluck the Duck.

Pluck the Duck was a four piece, locally-based Irish ballad band, who performed throughout the country and across the UK, regularly travelling in the milk van owned by Caragh’s Gerry Cassidy, who doubled as the band’s sound technician and stage assembly man.

The band’s make up was completed by Raymond Cox from Newbridge, Gerry Domican, also from Newbridge and Kildare town man Paul Moran.