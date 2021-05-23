Property Watch: High-profile parcel of land on market at Portarlington’s Link Road

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge have just brought to the market a high-profile parcel of land in the centre of Portarlington.

Located just off the R420 Link Road, the holding extends to around five acres and is for sale by public tender on June 18 with a guide price of €400,000.

The land has frontage onto the Link Road and is bounded by the River Barrow. The location in the Town Centre means all local services and facilities are within walking distance.

Zoning

Currently the site is zoned ‘town centre’ under the Portarlington Local Area Plan 2018 – 2024, and there is extensive planning history on the lands (further information available on request from the selling agents).

Stephen Talbot of Jordans, who is handling the sale, said: “the location of the holding, within the town centre, means that there is potential at some future point for the lands to be developed and there have been several expressions of date, mostly from longer term investors’.

Further information is available from the selling agents on 045 433550.