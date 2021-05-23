Kildare Property Watch: Scope to modernise spacious Prosperous bungalow

A spacious four-bedroom detached property in Prosperous is on the market with Coonan Property with an asking price of €335,000.

The home at 71 Barrington Court is located in a quiet, mature estate and would make an ideal family home, according to the selling agent.

The home comprises of hallway, living room, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a recently-renovated bathroom but the remainder of the property could benefit from some modernisation.

The property is approached by a gravel drive leading to the side gate and garage. Awash with natural light, the mature private south-facing garden is finished with wall surrounds and will act as an extended living area throughout the summer months.

Barrington Court has an extremely active residence committee who keep the estate immaculate and in full bloom. Surrounded by open countryside, this property still enjoys the convenient location of a two minute walk to Prosperous village with all the local amenities. The development has easy access to M4 and M7 motorways.

For further information please contact Jill Wright on 01 6286128 or email: jillw@coonan.com.