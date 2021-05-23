Kildare Property Watch: Spacious country living in Allenwood

A large dormer bungalow on an acre of land, which is located down a private country lane in Allenwood, is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers.

Hollydale, located on New Road, has c. 2,800 sq ft of accommodation, and comes to the market in pristine condition, according to the selling agent.

The home is on the market with an asking price of €450,000.

The property offers spacious living with accommodation comprising of a large entrance foyer, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, living room, six double bedrooms with master en-suite, shower room, main family bathroom and sunroom.

A notable feature of the home is the mezzanine overlooking the entrance foyer.

The property boasts mature landscaped gardens, two feature patio areas, a large tarmacadam driveway and rear yard, two outbuildings, two galvanised sheds, dual heating, an alarm system, a private entrance with electric gates and more.

This property offers country living to its potential owners with an abundance of historic landmarks and country walks, including the Greenway canal walk, nearby.

Hollydale is situated just a short drive from Clane, Naas and Newbridge.

For more information or to view, contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.