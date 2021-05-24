Planned Naas link road will ‘ease traffic pressure’, Kildare County Council meeting hears

A road, opposed by residents in three residential areas in Naas, will relieve traffic pressure in the town, a Kildare County Council meeting has been told.

Eoghan Ryan, the Naas area district manager also that it will promote more active travel — walking and cycling.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore was told that legal advice obtained by the council is a matter for council officials.

In a reply to a question from Cllr Moore at a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 11, KCC official Christine O’Grady said that the engagement of solicitors to provide legal advice is an executive function and any advice given is provided to the executive in the first instance.

Individual councillors or groups of councillors ‘do not have a right to engage or access legal services on behalf of the council’.

Cllr Moore claimed that legal advice should be provided to the councillors.

Referring to the road plan, which will link the Dublin Road with Blessington Road on the outskirts of Naas, Cllr Moore had asked if the councillors could be provided with free legal advice on the council’s ‘attempt to overturn a legally binding decision made by councillors’.

2019 decision

Cllr Moore was referring to the 6-1 decision made by councillors in June 2019 to turn down the €10m Naas ring road proposals.

The proposed road had become an election issue and the meeting at which the idea was rejected was the first meeting of the new Kildare County council.

KCC has said that the latest plans for the route, now referred to as Gallops Avenue and which follows the route of what was formerly referred to as the inner relief road, “scores positively in terms of economy, integration and physical activity by providing relief of congestion on Main Street and the Dublin Road, thereby achieving the overall objective compared to the number of options proposed.”

A number of possible routes for the road have already been examined.

The council believes that the new proposal will allay the fears of residents and what is proposed is a route akin to Monread Avenue or Maudlins Avenue.