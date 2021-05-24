Forward move for reverse vending machines in Naas

The long awaited reverse vending machine could be unveiled in Naas soon.

Reverse vending machines accept empty bottles or cans in exchange for cash and Green Party senator Vincent P Martin has been campaigning for one in Naas.

Kildare County Council previously allocated €20,000 towards the cost of providing one.

The machines return money to the person bringing the cans or bottles back and have been deployed in Aldi stores in Germany, among other countries.

Cllr Martin believes the machine in Naas will incentivise people to recycle plastic bottles and containers.

He said it would be the first in Ireland to collect both bottles and cans and will be supplied by a UK manufacturer.

Cllr Carmel Kelly told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 11 that businesses should be approached in Naas to see if a premises would be used as the location for a machine.

KCC official Eoghan Ryan said that two Naas retailers are discussing the possibility of accommodating a machine with Sen Martin.