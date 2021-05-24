Plans to renovate protected Georgian period in Kildare

Plans have been revealed to refurbish an elegant Georgian era country house which is a protected structure near Maynooth.

Documents have been lodged with Kildare County Council for the proposed extension and renovation of Toolestown House off the Straffan Road.

Built in 1760, it is a classic Irish country Georgian House approached via an avenue lined with cherry blossoms. It sold for nearly €1m in 2017.

The three storey listed residence is clad in Virginia creeper ivy and overlooks a number of paddocks.

It is being proposed is that non-original extension to the house is demolished and will be replaced with a two-storey building comprising a bootroom, new kitchen, dining room and living room with master bedroom, dressing room and ensuite.

A family bathroom overhead will link to the main house via a rear access stairs. Also in the designs is a swimming pool and a changing room.

The pool building will extend eastwards into the existing walled garden.