Kildare town’s lucky Louis continues winning Lottery streak

Kidlare town newsagent ‘Lucky Louis’ continued his successful lottery run last week with several customers reaping the rewards.

Louis Hennessy, who owns Malone's Newsagents on Claregate Street, was yet again celebrating when one person won €10,000 on Telly Bingo after buying the ticket from his shop the weekend before last.

“A few days prior to that we had a €2,500 Euromillions winner and then the same weekend, we had a person contact us from the Lotto to say we had a number of people who won a total of €3,000 on All Cash scratch cards. We were delighted,” said Louis.

The shop owner has built up quite a reputation for selling winning tickets and even featured on an RTÉ documentary after it sold a €5.7m lotto ticket in 2012.

Speaking previously, Louis said; “We have a reputation for being a lucky shop. We have people who come from all over to buy their tickets here because they think they might have a good chance of winning.”

He explained how he doesn't know the identity of the latest winners but he wished them well after their good fortune.