Climb a mountain for Kildare charity Barretstown

Kildare-based children’s charity Barretstown is calling on locals to take part in the Climb Every Mountain Challenge in order to raise funds for the Ballymore Eustace-based organisation.

Barretstown offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

The Climb Every Mountain Challenge asks supporters to climb a mountain for Barretstown during the months of May and June, as an individual, team or a company.

Climbers have a choice of mountains, ranging in height so there is something for all ages and fitness abilities. Participants can pick a target mountain or distance within their own county, taking the challenge outside. Alternatively, climbing that mountain can also be achieved virtually in the comfort of one’s home, apartment block, office building.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis the charity has had to cancel or postpone all of its key fundraising initiatives. These events provide crucial income for Barretstown which relies on the public to provide 98% of the funds that make their work possible. As a result, in 2020 the charity suffered an income shortfall of €1,000,000 but still managed to serve 6,915 children and family members. However, there are still over 10,700 children and family members waiting.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.barretstown.org or contact fundraising@barretstown. org by email.