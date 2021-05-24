The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to turn milder and while it will stay somewhat changeable overall, rainfall amounts will be generally lower that recent weeks, with pleasant dry spells at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for further showers with longer spells of rain in places. There will be dry and sunny spells during the day also. It'll be breezy with moderate to fresh northwest winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Long clear spells will develop in many areas overnight on Monday, however there will be isolated showers about also. It will become cloudier in the southwest with rain developing here as the night progresses. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees as northwesterly winds ease mostly moderate.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain in the southwest, however it will be drier and brighter elsewhere with just isolated showers mostly over Ulster. It will become mostly dry and clear across the country through the evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate northwest winds in most places, but the winds light variable in southwestern coastal parts.

Mostly dry and clear on Tuesday night with just the chance of a coastal shower in Ulster and north Connacht. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with some mist and fog patches developing in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny in most areas, Ulster however will see more cloud about with occasional patchy rain or drizzle in the morning. It will be a warmer day also with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in light northwest or variable breezes. Dry and mostly clear overnight on Wednesday. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with mist and fog patches forming as light variable breezes fall calm locally.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be mostly dry with hazy sunshine over much of the country, however cloud will gradually increase from the west from late morning with rain following into Western fringes through the afternoon and evening hours. Highest temperatures will range 15 to 19 degrees, holding slightly cooler in the southwest, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

The rain will become patchy while extending to most parts on Thursday night, with a slow clearance to brighter showery conditions on Friday. Current indications are for a mostly dry and warm weekend to follow.