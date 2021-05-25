New beginning for Midlands and Midwest as name revealed for Ireland's newest technological university

There's a new beginning for the Midlands and the Midwest as the name revealed for Ireland's newest technological university.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD has confirmed the name of Ireland’s newest TU as the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest.

TÚS, in Irish, denotes a beginning or start for the new university while Midlands Midwest represents the principal regions, whose geography and provenance are linked by the River Shannon. Inspired by Ireland’s longest river, TUS: Midlands Midwest represents the flow of knowledge and ideas.

The name of Ireland’s newest TU emerged from extensive independent research carried out with almost 3,500 students, staff, and regional stakeholders over several months.

Welcoming the announcement, the presidents of both institutes of technology, AIT’s Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin and LIT’s Professor Vincent Cunnane said this was another momentous step in the journey towards the opening of Ireland’s newest TU.

Commenting on the name reveal, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “This is a new name that reflects a new beginning. TUS: Midlands Midwest brings a reality to our new TU, whilst TUS signifies a new beginning for our region and speaks to the connecting force of the River Shannon. The name represents a new beginning for our staff, our students, our communities, for the locations of our campuses and for the reinvention and reimagination of our region.

“The legislation underpinning the technological university clearly sets out our remit and the role of our stakeholders in our future direction. To root the name of the institution in these stakeholders’ views signifies the intent of this technological university right at the very start of its existence.

“I would very much like to thank all of those who took part in the naming process. We have now embarked on the process of fashioning a brand for the new institution that will reflect the findings of our research and will bring the new university to life.”

President of AIT Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin said, “This name marks the start of an exciting, bright future for the new university. TUS: Midlands Midwest speaks to our shared geography, heritage, and to the flow of knowledge and ideas that will bring TUS: Midlands Midwest to the cutting edge of higher education in Ireland and beyond.

“As well as providing a cultural reference point to the Irish language, the River Shannon provides a feature of scale with which to communicate our international ambitions and our ability to impact regionally, nationally and internationally.

“The naming signifies an important step forward in our journey to delivering a technological university for the Midlands and Midwest and stems from extensive engagement with stakeholders across both regions. Their passion, ambition and vision for the TU project has been its driving force and their voices have been instrumental in helping shape the new university.”

The new university, which is set to open its doors later this year, will comprise a student population of more than 14,000 and a staff complement of approximately 1,200 people across six campuses in Athlone, Limerick (2), Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles.